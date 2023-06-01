Double shooting in Hunting Park injures man, woman: police

article

Gunfire explodes on a Hunting Park street, leaving a man and a woman injured and hospitalized.

The double shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 2:15, on the 600 block of West Lycoming Street, in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood, officials said.

Both of the victims, each in their 30s, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, with the woman receiving three bullets. The man was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital in a private vehicle, while medics transported the woman to Temple University Hospital.

An active investigation is underway. Police note that no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

