Double shooting in West Philadelphia critically injures 23-year-old man, police say

A shooting on a West Philadelphia street injures two men, one critically.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of North Wanamaker Street about 7:15 Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

A 23-year-old and a 20-year-old man were both injured when the gunfire took place outside on the street near some homes, according to authorities.

Police took the 23-year-old man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is critical after he was shot in the abdomen.

The 20-year-old was also taken by police to Presbyterian with two gunshot wounds to the arm. He was listed as stable.

An active investigation into the double shooting is underway, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

