Double shooting kills 1 man in Fern Rock, police say

The Brief A night of gun violence on a Fern Rock street kills a 22-year-old man and injures a 19-year-old. Officials are searching for a suspect or suspects.



Shots were fired on a Fern Rock street Wednesday evening, causing the death of a 22-year-old man and injuring a 19-year-old man.

What we know:

Philadelphia Police from the 35th District were called to the 1000 block of Wagner Avenue Wednesday evening, about 6 p.m., for shots fired, officials said.

When they arrived, a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his hand, hip and buttocks. Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed as stable.

A 22-year-old man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and head. He was taken to Einstein where he died.

What we don't know:

Police say they have secured the crime scene, but are searching for a suspect or suspects. No motive was known and no weapons have been located.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and all tips will remain confidential.