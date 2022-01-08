Expand / Collapse search

Double shooting leaves 2 hurt including 16-year-old in South Philadelphia, authorities say

News
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in South Philadelphia has left two young people injured. 

The shooting happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of McClellan Street. 

Police say, 16-year-old was shot three times – once in the left arm, once in the left shoulder, and once in the left leg. He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. 

A 19-year-old man was shot twice in the ribs and listed in critical condition. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

___

