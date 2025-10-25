Double shooting in Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, one critically injured

article

The Brief One man is dead and another critically injured after an early morning shooting in Philadelphia’s 35th District. The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of West Grange Avenue. No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.



Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s northwest section early Saturday morning that left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

What we know:

According to police, officers from the Philadelphia Police Department’s 35th District responded to reports of gunfire around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, on the 400 block of West Grange Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men who had been shot.

A 28-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, according to officials.

A second victim, identified as a 25-year-old Hispanic male, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 5:02 a.m.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered at this time. The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit or submit anonymous tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).