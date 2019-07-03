Double shot: PBR just released ‘Hard Coffee’ with alcohol and caffeine

It certainly is no secret that Pabst Blue Ribbon is looking to explore new products. Earlier this year, the company announced that it is releasing a beer with a higher alcohol content, along with the non-alcoholic alternative for the world-famous lager.

PBR has now released “Hard Coffee,” a unique and fun drink that is made using Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and milk.

The brand calls it a “great tasting vanilla infused premium iced coffee” with 5 percent ABV.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things,” said John Newhouse, brand manager at Pabst Blue Ribbon, in a press release. “Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique.”

The new drink is currently only available in five states: Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey and Florida, according to the company’s Twitter. To find a retailer near you in any of these states, you can check out the “product finder” here.

Hard Coffee debuted in limited test markets on July 1.