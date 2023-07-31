Double winnings! Two $1 million Powerball tickets sold at New Jersey shops

article

Winner, winner! Two lucky lottery players in New Jersey are about to be millionaires.

Two Powerball tickets worth $1,000,000 each were sold at two different locations in New Jersey:

Burlington County: Wawa on Green Tree Road in Marlton

Hudson County: Kearny Deli & Liquor on Midland Avenue in Kearny

Both tickets matched five of five winning numbers for the July 29 drawing: 10, 25, 27, 34 and 38.

But the New Jersey winnings didn't stop there! Four more people won $10,000 with Mega Millions tickets sold at:

Morris County: Garden State News on Main Street in Madison

Ocean County: Country Farms #2 on Drum Point Road in Brick

Passaic County: Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt

Union County: Quick Chek #23 on Westfield Avenue in Clark

The Powerball now rolls to $74,000,000 as the Mega Million jackpot hits $1,050,000,000.