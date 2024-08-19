Downed tree falls on home as severe weather plows through Philadelphia area

Heavy rain and wind quickly made its way through the Philadelphia region Sunday evening.

"I saw the rain blowing this way, I saw the things on my deck start to blow, I thought my gas grill was gonna blow off the deck, all of a sudden I heard this whoosh and saw this tree come down," says Joann McCloud, of Northeast Philly.

A large tree now rests up against a home in Northeast Philly, but luckily its homeowner was about to get out in time.

Part of the neighborhood is now without power, but McCloud says it’s a quick moment they’ll never forget.

"As quickly as it came it was gone," says McCloud.

That quick burst of rain and wind was even seen at Lincoln financial field, which was taken over by Eagles fans who happened to love the color and the pop artist Pink.

"I made my own shirt because it says August 2024 concert. I made a bunch of bracelets, then my hat says pink too, and it has a bunch of colors," says fan, Angelina Chirseo.

Chirseo was all decked out to see the Doylestown native for the first time in concert.

"I’m very excited, it’s one of my first actual concerts," says Chirseo.

Excitement came from a lot of other young fans and even adults getting in on the pancake excitement, but despite the initial damper on their fun, they remained in positive spirits.

"I’m here to have some fun, let’s let go, we are in it to win it," says fan, Sonya Brown.

Luckily, for Pink fans, the sun came out right in time for the concert.