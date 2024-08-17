Philadelphia weather: Flood watches posted as strong storms likely Sunday afternoon, evening

Some strong storms are headed into the Delaware Valley for Sunday afternoon and evening, so keep the rain gear handy if you are heading out.

Sunday morning, you may see a passing shower, or two, but nothing harsh or heavy.

Going into the afternoon, humidity levels will be relatively high, which will create conditions for heavy downpours, as storms light up late Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

For those who do see the storms, expect torrential rainfall, along with frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Delaware Valley from 2 a.m. Sunday through 2 a.m. Monday.

Looking ahead, Monday could bring light showers for the afternoon. After that, beginning Tuesday, look for beautiful blue skies, low humidity and temps in the mid 70s.

