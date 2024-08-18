Bridge in Wildwood Crest completely closed due to motor failure: mayor
WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. - Traveling to or from Wildwood Crest on Sunday? You may need to find an alternate route.
Mayor Don Cabrera says that the Middle Thorofare Bridge / Two Mile Bridge is closed to all vehicles, bikes and pedestrians as of 7 a.m.
The closure was caused by a motor failure that could not be repaired, according to officials.
Photos show the bridge in a fully upright position, allowing commercial vessels to pass through.
The mayor says there is currently no timeline for reopening the bridge to traffic.
"It could be an extended period of time."
Drivers traveling south toward Cape May, or north into Wildwood Crest will have to drive around the bridge, or find an alternate route.