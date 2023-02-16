Downingtown 6th graders train to be certified in CPR and AED

Giving kids the tools to save a life, as Downingtown sixth graders trained and certified in CPR and AED use.

Sixth graders are strong enough to perform CPR and Downingtown students are taking the lead in teaching it.

Macy Kulp is 16 and has known CPR for years, as well as advocating for more AEDs in schools and athletic facilities. "I thought there’s a huge opportunity for students and kids, like myself, to really get involved. And, there’s such power there for kids to take a really strong role in helping each other. Helping our community. And, I think that’s really impactful and powerful."

Sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of young student athletes, so they work with Aiden’s Heart, a local non-profit.

Christy Marshall-Silva started Aidan’s Heart after losing her beloved son, Aidan, 12 years ago to sudden cardiac arrest. There’s no requirement for AED machines in the schools. Christy wants to change that and educate children, because they embrace it.

"What we learned is that kids, actually by 11 or 12-years-old, have enough body capacity to effectively deliver compressions. Being a teacher, being a mom, we just started taking this into the schools, teaching sixth grade students how to keep their teammates, their classmates, safe," Christy explained.

