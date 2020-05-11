Dozens of residents displaced after 3-alarm blaze at Delaware apartment complex
NEWARK, Del. - Dozens of residents are displaced after a 3-alarm fire at a Newark, Delaware apartment complex.
The fire broke out on the 1200 block of North Barrett Lane around 7 p.m. Monday. Winds caused the intense fire to spread quickly.
One firefighter sustained burns while battling the blaze. No word on what sparked the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
