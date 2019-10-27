Dozens of volunteers brighten and ‘sparkle’ West Philadelphia elementary school

Some West Philadelphia students will walk into a big surprise when they step into their school Monday morning.

A renovated gym, library and offices, along with dozens of inspirational murals on the walls to lead them to class. It’s all thanks to generous donations.

Volunteers clean, paint and fix up Rudolph Blankenburg Elementary School.

With paint brushes, teamwork and a whole lot of volunteers, this West Philadelphia elementary school just got a whole brighter.

“It was beyond needed, it was something we prayed,” stated Rudolph Blankenburg Elementary School principal Leandrea Hagan.

Principal Hagan says the sea of red t-shirts, volunteers, pitching in their Saturday morning brought her to tears.

Wells Fargo and non-profit City Year Philadelphia teamed up to donate all of the supplies to deck out Rudolph Blankenburg Elementary for renovation. It’s part of their signature Day of Caring.

“The very least we can do is provide a warm, exciting and colorful environment for them to come to every day,” explained Vice President and Executive Director of City Year Philadelphia Darryl Bundrige.

From dozens of new murals, to building new office furniture and desks.

“It’s just making the school feel like a school,” Torrence Rothmiller, Assistant Principal, said.

And, with one common goal in mind – Do It For the Kids.

“Sparkling up the school, it gives the school a little bit of sunshine. I am going to be really excited. A 10 out of 10,” exclaimed student Waeiyah.