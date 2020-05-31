Dozens stand guard outside of South Philadelphia Target to protect from looters

Dozens of people stood guard Sunday night outside of the Target store on Mifflin Street in South Philadelphia to protect the location from looters and vandalism.

The group "Stand Up Philly" came out to help the store as looting and vandalism continued throughout the city in response to the death of George Floyd. SKYFOX showed people standing guard outside the door in addition to police cars in the parking lot.

FOX 29's Lauren Dugan reports police are telling people to go home because they are breaking curfew.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, people were seen looting from the Target on City Line Avenue in Wynnefield Heights.

All businesses in Philadelphia have been ordered to close immediately as police and city officials attempt to control the violent riots that broke out on Saturday and continued Sunday as a mandatory curfew is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP