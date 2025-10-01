Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of Black Doctors Consortium, announces run for congress

The Brief Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors Consortium, announced her run for congress. Dr. Stanford is vying for the 3rd Congressional District that will be vacated by Dwight Evans after his retirement next year. The 3rd Congressional District includes large parts of Center City, West Philadelphia, and North Philadelphia.



Dr. Ala Stanford, a Philadelphia physician who founded the Black Doctors Consortium to provide critical care during the COVID-19 pandemic, is running for congress.

The backstory:

Dr. Stanford announced her candidacy to represent Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District on Monday at the home of her lifelong teacher and mentor.

She shared her experience coming from a disadvantaged family and being pushed by community members and teachers to do better.

Dr. Stanford's crowning achievement was her work during the coronavirus pandemic, founding the Black Doctors Consortium and spearheading vaccine efforts.

What we know:

Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District covers large parts of Center City, West Philadelphia and North Philadelphia.

The position became available after longtime congressman Dwight Evans announced his retirement at the end of his sixth term next year.