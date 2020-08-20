Dr. Anthony Fauci undergoes surgery for vocal cord polyp, according to reports

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top leading infectious diseases expert, underwent surgery Thursday morning to have a polyp removed from his vocal cord, according to reports.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a White House coronavirus adviser, confirmed the news to CNN. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the network’s chief medical correspondent, tweeted that Fauci texted him after the procedure to let him "know he was doing ok."

"Doctors have advised him to curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover," Gupta wrote.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

A person close to Fauci told CNBC that he was recovering at home.

