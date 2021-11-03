'Very happy to ditch the mask': Skippack opens first COVID vaccine clinic for kids 5 to 11

A major new phase of the COVID vaccine rollout has begun as kids as young as five were able to get their shots Wednesday. A lot of local families did not waste time.

"Excited," said five-year-old Willow Finn. She displays the bandage on her arm from the COVID shot she got Wednesday. "Because we don't have to wear a mask outside," she added. The Pfizer vaccine was approved Tuesday for children five to 11-years-old.

"Anticipation, excitement and teary-eyed," said Willow’s mom, Cara. Willow’s seven-year-old brother, Logan got it too.

"We were looking forward to them getting their shot, as well, just so we can resume normal life," the kids father, Brian Finn, remarked.

They joined other families at the Skippack Township Building for the first kids vaccine clinic led by Dr. Mayank "Make" Amin, who runs Skippack Pharmacy.

"What I do advise parents is if you're sitting on the edge thinking about it, there's no need to rush. If you need to talk to your pediatrician, family or friends, so be it. We're not going to be running out," Amin advised.

Some kids clutched stuffed animals they brought along for comfort.

"I know this has been going on for a while and I was very happy to ditch the mask and be safe," said 10-year-old Penelope Winsman. Her brother Sebastian and little sister Rosie also got the vaccine and have this advice for worried kids. "I thought it was going to be a lot more painful," Sebastian remarked as his sister Rosie stated, "It barely felt like anything."

Their mom Stephanie Winsman is also a nurse and says she’s excited.

"We're excited for Thanksgiving and Christmas and just to be able to hug everyone we want and be around as many people we want with our families that we've missed," Winsman described her happiness.

