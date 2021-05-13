Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley resigns over handling of remains of MOVE bombing victims

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley has resigned over his handling of the remains of the 1985 MOVE bombing victims, according to the city.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced of the resignation of Farley Thursday after he says the former health commissioner disclosed that several years ago he learned of remains found by the Medical Examiner’s Office that belonged to victims of the MOVE bombing. Instead of fully identifying those remains and returning them to the family, Farley made a decision to cremate and dispose of them.

"This action lacked empathy for the victims, their family, and the deep pain that the MOVE bombing has brought to our city for nearly four decades," Kenney wrote in a statement.

He added, "I wanted to ensure that the Africa family learned of this incident directly from me, and before the general public. Today, I had the opportunity to meet with members of the Africa family and apologize for the way this situation was handled, and for how the City has treated them for the last five decades. I also promised them full transparency into the outside review of this incident, as well as the handling — or mishandling — of all remains of every MOVE victim. The Team investigating this incident will include individuals specifically approved by the Africa family and we will make every effort to resolve this matter to MOVE’s satisfaction.

Medical Examiner Dr. Sam Gulino has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole has been appointed acting health commissioner.

Thursday marked 36 years since the MOVE bombing in Philadelphia.

Mayor Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, City Solicitor Diana Cortes and other officials are expected to hold a briefing at 5 p.m.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

RELATED:

MOVE member, supporters protest use of deceased members bodies in research

UPenn issues apology to MOVE for using member remains in anthropology classes

Delbert Africa, Philadelphia MOVE group member, released from prison after 41 years

Former Philadelphia mayor Goode calls for city apology in fatal 1985 bombing MOVE remains presser

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter





Advertisement





