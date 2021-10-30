Dr. Ala Stanford withdraws candidacy for Philadelphia Health Commissioner

Dr. Ala Stanford, whose work leading the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium accelerated Philadelphia's vaccine rollout, withdrew her candidacy for Philadelphia Health Commissioner.

In a statement distributed on Saturday night, Dr. Stanford said she withdrew her candidacy to focus on the upcoming opening of the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

"Philadelphia was named the number one city in the nation for vaccinating people of color, largely African American, of all urban areas in the United States and I attribute that largely to our work," Dr. Stanford said in a statement.

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole has served as Philadelphia's Acting Health Secretary since Dr. Thomas Farley, who guided the city through the height of the coronavirus pandemic, resigned amid controversy in May.

Dr. Stanford founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium in April of 2020 with a goal of "mitigating the morbidity and mortality associated with the coronavirus."

Since April, the organization has tested over 25,000 patients and vaccinated over 53,000 Philadelphians in over 120 clinics. Dr. Stanford's tireless work earned her rewards and recognitions, including the Philadelphia Magis Award.

"I look forward to continued work with the Philadelphia Department of Health and continuing our service to the City of Philadelphia beyond COVID-19 through ASHE. We are just getting started." Dr. Stanford said.

The Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity held its ribbon-cutting ceremony last Wednesday and will officially open its doors to patients on Nov. 3.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter