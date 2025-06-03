Expand / Collapse search

Dragon boat capsizes in Schuylkill River as all passengers rescued

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 3, 2025 9:43am EDT
The Brief

    • A 12-passenger boat capzied in the Schuylkill River early Tuesday morning.
    • All the passengers were pulled to safety.
    • One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

PHILADELPHIA - An early morning boat rescue saw several people pulled from the water in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

What we know:

Crews gathered on the 4500 block of Ridge Avenue in response to an emergency around 6:30 a.m.

Police say a 12-passenger dragon boat capsized in the Schuylkill River.

All passengers onboard were rescued by the Marine Unit, with one person transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

The condition of the passenger transported to the hospital is not known at this time.

The cause of the incident is also unknown.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

