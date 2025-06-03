Dragon boat capsizes in Schuylkill River as all passengers rescued
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning boat rescue saw several people pulled from the water in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.
What we know:
Crews gathered on the 4500 block of Ridge Avenue in response to an emergency around 6:30 a.m.
Police say a 12-passenger dragon boat capsized in the Schuylkill River.
All passengers onboard were rescued by the Marine Unit, with one person transported to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
The condition of the passenger transported to the hospital is not known at this time.
The cause of the incident is also unknown.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.