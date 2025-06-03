Dragon boat capsizes in Schuylkill River as all passengers rescued

article

The Brief A 12-passenger boat capzied in the Schuylkill River early Tuesday morning. All the passengers were pulled to safety. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.



An early morning boat rescue saw several people pulled from the water in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

What we know:

Crews gathered on the 4500 block of Ridge Avenue in response to an emergency around 6:30 a.m.

Police say a 12-passenger dragon boat capsized in the Schuylkill River.

All passengers onboard were rescued by the Marine Unit, with one person transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

The condition of the passenger transported to the hospital is not known at this time.

The cause of the incident is also unknown.

An investigation is underway.