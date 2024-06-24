Dramatic body camera footage shows New Jersey officer save man from house fire

Dramatic body camera footage shows a New Jersey police officer brave a smoke-filled house to rescue a man trapped in a fire.

The Evesham Police Department said Officer Kevin Long was the first to arrive to an emergency call on the 1800 block of Sagemore Drive earlier this month.

Body camera footage shared on Monday shows Officer Long sprinting over to the property when he noticed heavy smoke billowing from the town home.

"Without hesitation and under extreme hazardous conditions, Officer Long entered the home, navigating through almost zero visibility to affect a rescue of the trapped resident," the department wrote in a press release shared Monday.

Upon entering the home, Officer Long encounters a woman who he urges her to go outside. He then continues through the dense black smoke to rescue a man seated in a chair next to a wheelchair.

Officer Long hurriedly pulls the wheelchair out the front door, then drags the man in the chair out of the home. The video ends after Officer Long collapses onto the lawn, coughing from smoke inhalation that police say he later received treatment for at a local hospital.

Authorities say both residents were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters, who police say arrived six minutes after the 911 call, were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and prevent it from damaging neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.