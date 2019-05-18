Dream of ruling from the Iron Throne? A real-life version is being auctioned off

Do you dream of ruling over Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms atop the Iron Throne?

Part of that dream is now possible.

The Iron Throne which was created for the 2014 theatrical show, Game of Thrones: The Epic Fan Experience, is going up for auction this June. This particular Iron Throne may not have been the one featured in HBO's television series, but it is an exact replica which was commissioned by HBO and presented by George R.R. Martin.

Besides the Iron Throne, you can also bid on an original oil painting by artist Sanjulian, commissioned for HBO to be displayed at Mondo Gallery's Game of Thrones exhibit at SXSX in 2013.

The auction will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:30 am PDT.