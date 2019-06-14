Driscoll’s new limited-edition rosé berries are the perfect way to kick off summer

Summertime is just around the corner, which means fresh berries are ripe for the picking and sipping rosé is an all-day activity. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Driscoll’s, the popular berry seller, has released a limited-edition collection where you can combine the two summer staples.

Driscoll’s Rosé Berries were created by its special team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists. The “Joy Makers,” as this team is called, have spent years to perfect the taste of each variety of berries and they believe they have finally hit the rosé spot.

And to be clear, none of the berries actually contain wine.

Driscoll’s Rosé Berries are comprised of blush-colored strawberries and raspberries curated for their unique color and flavor. Naturally bred from a mix of dark and light berries, these berries get their beautiful blush hue from non-GMO breeding methods to deliver a sweet peach flavor paired with a floral finish.

For berry lovers looking for an even richer experience, Driscoll’s has also released their Sweetest Batch strawberries and raspberries, each grown from one proprietary variety and picked for their extra sweet taste.

“Introducing an immersive berry eating experience with both Rosé Berries and Sweetest Batch is a testament to our thoughtful and dedicated breeding process,” says Rick Harrison, vice president of global variety development, in a statement. “We don’t compromise when it comes to excellence.”

Advertisement

It is perhaps this level of precise cultivation and excellence that limits the supply, however.

As of June 12, you can purchase Driscoll’s Rosé Berries collection at select Whole Foods Market locations across Northern California, as well as on FreshDirect if you’re on the East Coast.