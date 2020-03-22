Drive-thru testing center in New Jersey at capacity; 2nd to open

Authorities say a drive-thru coronavirus testing center in New Jersey once again reached capacity Sunday morning shortly after opening, but the site will reopen Monday — and a second drive-thru center is also expected to open that day in another county.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said on his Facebook page that the site at Bergen Community College would reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

Tedesco said the county has the most cases in the state and has recorded five deaths, so “It is important that we test as many symptomatic residents as possible.

Tedesco urged patience on the part of people coming to the site, who must be New Jersey residents and who will be screened for symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath and coughing.

The mass testing center was at capacity minutes after opening Saturday for its second day of operations.

NorthJersey.com reported that hundreds of cars were waiting in lines, but less than 15 minutes after opening police began turning people away.

On Monday, officials say, a second drive-thru coronavirus testing site is to open at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel in Monmouth County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.