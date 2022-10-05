Driver, 16, in custody after 2 teens shot while walking down Philadelphia street, police say

Two teenagers walking down a Philadelphia street were shot by a gunman who got out of a vehicle, and now police say that driver is in custody.

Police found the teens, ages 14 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body when they responded to 54th and Willows streets on September 29. One of the teens later died from his injuries.

Video from the scene shows someone getting out of a Dodge Charger and opening fire on the teens, who police say were innocently walking.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 16-year-old Tahjir Thompson, was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

A gun was reportedly found during a search, but authorities say they do not believe Thompson was the shooter.

Charges have yet to be announced, and no word on any other suspects at this time.