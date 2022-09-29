Police: Teens, 14 and 16, injured in double shooting in Kingsessing

article

Authorities say two young teenagers were shot while walking down a Philadelphia street Thursday night by gunmen who got out of a vehicle.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 54th and Willows streets around 5 p.m. for reports of a gunfire.

Police found a 16-year-old boy shot once in the side of the head and a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the body, according to investigators.

The older teen was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition, police said. The 14-year-old is expected to recover from his injuries.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Captain John Walker said investigators believe the teens were innocently walking down the street when someone got out of a white vehicle and opened fire.

No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting.

"It's frustrating, it's hard for all of us, but we gotta continue to push forward," Walker said about the continuing gun violence.

He called on parents to help by stepping up to have "tougher conversations about what a gun is and what a gun means."

"When you fire these guns, it's going to have devastating results," Walker said. "As parents we have a responsibility to handle your children."