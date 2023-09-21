Driver, 20, dies after collision, fire with SEPTA trolley in West Philadelphia; officials

A driver has died after crashing into a SEPTA trolley and the vehicle catching fire, in West Philadelphia.

The accident happened Thursday night at the intersection of North 59th Street and Lansdowne Avenue around 8:30.

SEPTA officials said the car hit the trolley from behind.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, 19th District officers saw a vehicle on fire after hitting the SEPTA trolley. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, but the officers reached into the vehicle and pulled the driver out of the passenger window.

The 20-year-old driver was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Inspector Small, preliminary information indicates the trolley was traveling west on Lansdowne Avenue and had the green light, when the driver of the vehicle struck the back passenger side of the trolley, causing the vehicle to go up in flames.

Heavy burns could be seen on both the vehicle and the trolley. SEPTA officials stated the trolley was knocked off its tracks.

Nine passengers were able to evacuate safely. A mother with several small children sustained minor injuries and were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment. They are all said to be stable.

The driver of the trolley was wounded in the leg, according to officials, though that injury was reportedly minor.

An investigation into the crash is underway.