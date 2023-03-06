Driver, 32, in critical condition after fiery crash in West Philadelphia: police

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left a driver critically injured in the West Philadelphia section of the city.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on Sunday evening just after 10 p.m. on the 2000 block of Belmont Avenue.

Officials say a 32-year-old woman in a 2017 Mercedes-Benz was traveling north at a high rate of speed up Belmont Avenue before hitting an electrical pole.

The car burst into flames after hitting the pole and then hit a tree, per police.

Medics transported the driver to Lankenau Medical Center, where she was placed in critical condition, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.