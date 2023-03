article

A 75-year-old man died after he was struck by a car in Bustleton.

The incident occurred Sunday night around 7 p.m. on the 1700 block of Grant Avenue.

The victim was hit by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene after the victim was hit.

The man was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medics where he died from his injuries.

The police are actively investigating the incident.