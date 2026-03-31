Driver accused of striking biker, returning to crash site 2 hours later in Deptford

The Brief Iqrar Ahmad, 18, is accused of striking a bike with his car and leaving the scene of the deadly crash before police arrived. Ahmad returned to the crash site two hours later and allegedly told police he believed he struck a rock or another large object. The bicyclist who was killed in the crash has not been identified.



An 18-year-old is accused of leaving the scene of a deadly accident after police say he struck a cyclist Monday night in Deptford.

What we know:

Officers from the Deptford Township Police Department were called to a stretch of Delsea Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported hitting a bicyclist with their vehicle.

Investigators say the caller told police that another vehicle also struck the biker and continued driving on Delsea Drive. A witness added that the vehicle briefly stopped before leaving the area. The bicyclist was later pronounced dead.

Two hours after the crash, investigators say 18-year-old Iqrar Ahmad returned to the scene of the crash and told police he was the driver of the second vehicle. He explained to police that he believed he had struck a rock or a large object while driving through the scene of the initial crash.

"Ahmad said he later pulled over farther north, observed the damage to the lower grille of his vehicle, but still did not realize what he had struck," police wrote in a press release.

Investigators say Ahmad returned home, and after speaking with a family member, decided to return to the scene of the accident.

Ahmad was subsequently charged with one count of second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a charge that carries a maximum 10-year state prison sentence.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the bicyclist who was killed in the crash.

Investigators have not shared information about the other driver involved in the crash.