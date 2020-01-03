Driver crashes into store at Doylestown Shopping Center

A driver of an SUV crashed into a building at the Doylestown Shopping Center.

It happened at the Waxing the City around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Central Bucks Regional Police Captain Robert Milligan says the SUV was coming from the bank drive-thru, which is across the street from the waxing store.

Four people were taken to nearby hospitals. No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The store hopes to reopen in a couple of weeks.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP



