Expand / Collapse search

Driver crashes into store at Doylestown Shopping Center

By Alex George
Published 
Updated just in
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Driver crashes into store at Doylestown Shopping Center

FOX 29's Alex George has the latest details after an SUV crashed into a store in Doylestown.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A driver of an SUV crashed into a building at the Doylestown Shopping Center.

It happened at the Waxing the City around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Central Bucks Regional Police Captain Robert Milligan says the SUV was coming from the bank drive-thru, which is across the street from the waxing store.

Four people were taken to nearby hospitals. No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The store hopes to reopen in a couple of weeks.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP


 