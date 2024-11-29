Driver dies after slamming car into front porch in Philadelphia: police

article

A woman is dead after police say the car she was driving with two passengers, including a 3-year-old, plowed into a front porch on Thanksgiving.

Investigators say the deadly crash happened just before midnight on the 6200 block of Broad Street in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood.

It's believed the driver, 32-year-old Dominique Truitt, "made a hard left turn and accelerated, striking the raised porch."

Truitt later died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said. Two passengers, a 3-year-old and a 34-year-old person, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators have not said what events lead up to the deadly crash.