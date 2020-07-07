Driver escapes injuries after car crashes into office, officials say

article

A driver was uninjured after the car that person was driving crashed into a building in King of Prussia Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Crews were called to the 800 block of East Swedesford Road for a car into a building just after 4:30 p.m.

They arrived to find the vehicle made contact and drove into an office.

Officials say crews worked diligently to free the driver from the wreckage.

No injuries were reported of either the driver or anyone inside the building.

