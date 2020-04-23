Driver for Food Bank of South Jersey helps deliver food to those in need

A driver for the Food Bank of South Jersey drives each and every day to deliver food to those who need it the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought it was nice. It was hard to take being called a hero. When I think of heroes, I think of our military. I think of people like our volunteers," Andrew Johnson told FOX 29.

Most of us know about the food giveaways helping people survive this pandemic. The drivers and delivery people like Andrew Johnson, a driver for the Food Bank of South Jersey, were nominated as heroes because if they weren’t so committed to their jobs, these giveaways just couldn’t happen.

Johnson drives thousands of miles delivering for the Food Bank of South Jersey at a time when others are being told to stay home and avoid the crowds. He has a very specific reason as to why he is so committed.

“Lots of people are hurting, lots of people are suffering and it’s our job to help bring some sort of relief, some type of hope to the people. So that’s what I do or that’s what we do,” explains Johnson.

When interviewed, Johnson said the word “we” constantly, trying to deflect the credit from himself even when he was reminded that without people like him, thousands served by the Food Bank of South Jersey may go without the food they need.“That’s true, but I also recognize that if the volunteers don’t show up, then it doesn’t matter if I don’t show up. I can’t do this by myself.”

Humility is just one part of his personality and that’s not to say that he doesn’t appreciate how people respond when he shows up. It’s hard to see just how many people that need him too.

Advertisement

"There’s a lot of stress, a lot of hopelessness, so to see the people as well pull up, to me it’s a good thing. It makes you feel good," he said.

Johnson didn’t spend much time for the interview because if had spent more time, his next delivery may have been late and that was not something he was okay thinking about. As he said goodbye, he made one last pitch to make sure that his peers got the credit that they deserved.“The volunteers, how they come out. They come out at this time. It takes a lot of heart, a lot of courage but they do it anyway and it’s because they want to make a difference. They want to be a part of the solution and I’m proud to serve with them.”

Stepping back and sharing the spotlight is just one of the many things that make Johnson and others like him heroes – for goodness sake.

We want to hear from you. Tell us about a hero you know using the hashtag #FOX29Heroes or #ForGoodnesSake.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP