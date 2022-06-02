Driver in critical condition after head-on crash with fire truck in Bensalem, police say

article

A driver is in the hospital after being involved in a head-on crash with a fire truck in Bensalem, authorities say.

The crash involved a Bensalem Township Engine 222 and the other vehicle, according to authorities.

No firefighters were injured, but the driver of the other vehicle is in critical condition, per officials.

Authorities say Bensalem police closed Street Road between Hulmeville and Knights Roads to investigate the crash.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.