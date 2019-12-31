Driver injured after SUV flips, hits police cruiser in North Philadelphia

article

A driver is in the hospital after authorities say their SUV struck a police cruiser and overturned in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday at 17th and Cumberland streets.

Police said the driver struck a parked car, overturned, then hit the police cruiser.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. The police officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

