Driver injured after SUV flips, hits police cruiser in North Philadelphia
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A driver is in the hospital after authorities say their SUV struck a police cruiser and overturned in North Philadelphia.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday at 17th and Cumberland streets.
Police said the driver struck a parked car, overturned, then hit the police cruiser.
The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. The police officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
The crash remains under investigation.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP