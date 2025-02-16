Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
3
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:41 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Delaware County, Berks County, Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Northampton County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Upper Bucks County, Salem County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Mercer County, Coastal Atlantic County, Ocean County, Southeastern Burlington County, Somerset County, Gloucester County, Coastal Ocean County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Northwestern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County

Woman, 65, killed after massive tree falls onto vehicle during wind storm in Philly

By and
Updated  February 17, 2025 12:18pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Woman killed after tree falls onto vehicle

A woman is dead after police say a tree fell onto a vehicle Sunday evening.

The Brief

    • A woman is dead after police say a tree fell onto a vehicle Sunday evening.
    • The incident is under investigation.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia police are investigating an incident that left a driver dead Sunday night. 

With a high wind warning effect in place until Monday, damage such as trees falling and other debris have occurred. 

This incident is under investigation. 

What we know:

At around 6:09 p.m. on the 500 block of W. Hill Creek Drive, police say a 65-year-old woman was operating a grey Honda Accord when a tree fell onto her vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the driver deceased at 6:17 p.m.

She was later identified by police as Elizabeth Taylor from Philadelphia.

What they're saying:

"The wind was blowing real hard and the trees were moving. All I heard was a bang opening my door and the tree fell on the ladies' car," said Yvette Sullivan.

Neighbors say they have worried about the trees in this area for years, and they knew something awful could happen at any minute.

One of the victim's friends spoke to FOX 29's Hank Flynn, saying she had just picked her up for church the day before.

"I couldn't sleep last night, because I was picturing her laughing and talking to me," said Elizabeth Balaguer.

Friends speak out after woman killed by tree during wind storm

One of the victim's friends spoke to FOX 29's Hank Flynn, saying she had just picked her up for church the day before.

A neighbor compared the woman's death to "losing a mother."

"A kind person, sweet, caring, giving, churchly, Godly," Yolanda Spencer said.

What's next:

A vigil is currently being put together by neighbors and friends to be held around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The Source: The information in this story is from the Philadelphia police.

