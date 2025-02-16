Woman, 65, killed after massive tree falls onto vehicle during wind storm in Philly

The Brief A woman is dead after police say a tree fell onto a vehicle Sunday evening. The incident is under investigation.



The Philadelphia police are investigating an incident that left a driver dead Sunday night.

With a high wind warning effect in place until Monday, damage such as trees falling and other debris have occurred.

This incident is under investigation.

What we know:

At around 6:09 p.m. on the 500 block of W. Hill Creek Drive, police say a 65-year-old woman was operating a grey Honda Accord when a tree fell onto her vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the driver deceased at 6:17 p.m.

She was later identified by police as Elizabeth Taylor from Philadelphia.

What they're saying:

"The wind was blowing real hard and the trees were moving. All I heard was a bang opening my door and the tree fell on the ladies' car," said Yvette Sullivan.

Neighbors say they have worried about the trees in this area for years, and they knew something awful could happen at any minute.

One of the victim's friends spoke to FOX 29's Hank Flynn, saying she had just picked her up for church the day before.

"I couldn't sleep last night, because I was picturing her laughing and talking to me," said Elizabeth Balaguer.

A neighbor compared the woman's death to "losing a mother."

"A kind person, sweet, caring, giving, churchly, Godly," Yolanda Spencer said.

What's next:

A vigil is currently being put together by neighbors and friends to be held around 4:30 p.m. Monday.