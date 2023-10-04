Driver plows through 5 cars on Oxford Circle street leaving chaos; residents upset

Residents in Oxford Circle are frustrated after a young driver plows into five cars parked along the street and residents may have to cover the losses.

Three days after an early morning car crash along Summerdale Avenue, in Oxford Circle, and a battered Nissan remains. Neighbors say speeding cars and collisions are common, but this one topped them all.

Zuraima Ruiz, a mother of five and a resident of 13 years, stepped outside to mayhem. She said, "I see the car. I see the smoke. I see five cars, other people screaming to get out of the car, get out of the car it’s going to blow! It was just chaos."

Chaos, they captured on camera, in cell phone video, which shows what looks like a demolition derby along the 5900 block of Summerdale about 2 a.m., Sunday.

Neighbors say it was a young woman driving a Mercedes SUV that plowed into the five cars, driving one of them into Ruiz’s front gate.

Ruiz fears her homeowner's and the driver’s auto insurance may come up short for repairs. She said, "I’m a mom I have five kids. One is autistic. I shouldn’t have to pay for somebody who doesn’t care, driving recklessly and crashing into my home."

Neighbors believe the driver was under the influence. The community relations officer in the 2nd Philadelphia Police District, after reading the report and viewing body camera video, told FOX 29 there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use and no arrest.

A retiree’s car was totaled. She asked that FOX 29 not identify her. "I live here. I pay taxes here," she said. "I drive my car back and forth to medical appointments and to the ShopRite to get food and now I’m without a car."

Residents want speed bumps on Summerdale and someone to cover their losses. Ruiz said she was frustrated and angry that her home was damaged in what she described as "the little bit she has."