Driver sought after Kensington hit-and-run sends motorcyclist to hospital

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after police say he was struck by another vehicle in a hit and run incident Monday morning in Kensington.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on East Allegheny Avenue and F Street.

Police say they are looking for a red Dodge Challenge with chrome wheels, racing stripes and front end damage after the driver of that vehicle struck the male motorcyclist and left the scene.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

