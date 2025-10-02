Driver sought after striking vehicle, crashing into home in Frankford leaving 1 critical: police

The Brief Philadelphia Police are searching for a driver who caused a crash and fled the scene. The crash left another driver in critical condition and damaged a house. The suspect's vehicle was stolen in early September.



A driver disregarded a stop sign in Frankford early Thursday morning and went speeding through, colliding with another vehicle, and crashing into a home according to Philadelphia Police.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Officers confirm the car was reported stolen in early September in Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows the car going at a high rate of speed on Horrocks Street, colliding with a silver Toyota at Oxford Avenue and crashing into Cheri Clayton's living room.

"Either they need to put a light there or put some speed bumps or something, but I always knew a car was going to come through my window," said Clayton.

Police said the suspect is a man who was seen in a white shirt. Neighbors told police they saw him fleeing on foot despite their calls for him to stay on the scene.

The crash left the 31-year-old Toyota driver in critical condition.

What they're saying:

"I think the noise alone is more shocking though just to hear that at that time while you’re sleeping and then come out and see that it’s horrifying," said neighbor Jonathan Cuevas. "The one driver was pinned inside the vehicle and he was just yelling, probably like in disbelief or shock about what happened. And then the other guy we kind of just briefly saw him get out of the car and walk off somewhere else. We didn’t know where he went."

Clayton's home has suffered significant damage, and she will be out of her home until repairs can be made. She expressed deep emotional ties to the house, which her late father bought for her.

What's next:

The Crash Investigation Division is taking charge of the case as police continue their search for the suspect.

The intersection of Oxford Avenue and Horrocks Street is considered dangerous by many in the neighborhood. Cuevas mentioned that violent crashes are not uncommon, raising concerns for the safety of children and families. He also told FOX 29 he has reached out to the city via 311 with his concerns last year. So far, he said he has not heard a response.

FOX 29 also reached out to the City of Philadelphia and Streets Department about the neighborhood’s concerns:

"Our records indicate there has only been one request through 311 to the Streets Department asking to look at the intersection; that request was received after today’s crash at Kerwyn and Oxford Streets.

Based on the request received from the constituent, the Streets Department will conduct a traffic study at the intersection and will provide a detailed response.

Speeding was a contributing factor in this morning’s crash. The City’s Vision Zero program strongly advises drivers to SLOW DOWN as most crashes are preventable and unacceptable.

Our goal is to improve traffic safety of city streets.

Traffic calming measures are growing throughout the city, including the installation of red-light cameras, automated speed cameras, and vertical deflection in our neighborhoods. If residents have a request, they can make it through this link on the Streets website"

What we don't know:

The police have yet to release further details about the suspect beyond his clothing description.