3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting; suspect dead

The Brief Three Philadelphia police officers were injured in a shootout that left a suspect dead in Wynnefield. All officers are in stable condition, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. The officers were responding to a report for a shooting when they arrived on the scene and first encountered the suspect.



A suspect is dead and three Philadelphia police officers were hospitalized after an apparent shootout near 54th and Arlington streets in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood late Saturday night.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:33 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a car had been shot up and an individual who engaged the officers multiple times after they arrived on the scene.

The officers asked that man to ‘stand down,’ and the man continued to engage the officers, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

When the officers then attempted to arrest him, the suspect drew a weapon and the exchange of gunfire ensued.

Police say a total of four officers returned fire and the suspect was shot. He later succumbed to his injuries. As of early Sunday morning, police had only identified the suspect as a 57-year-old man.

Three of the officers were also shot. One was shot in the face, another in the hip, and the third in the leg.

The officers are in stable condition. No other civilians or bystanders were injured.

What we don't know:

The names of the officers and suspect have yet to be released.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the original shooting, and the police-involved shooting.