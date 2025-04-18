Driver sought in deadly overnight hit-and-run in Philadelphia: police

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say fatally struck a woman overnight in Philadelphia.

The deadly crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Brous Street, police said.

What we know:

A woman is dead after investigators say she was struck by a car overnight in Philadelphia.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the deadly crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Brous Street.

Officers discovered a woman in her 40s unresponsive and suffering from severe head and torso injuries, according to investigators.

The woman, who police have not identified, was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say one of the victim's sneakers was found 200 feet away from where her body was located, which suggests speed may have played a role.

FOX 29 News captured crash investigators inspecting what appeared to be chunks of a car left behind at the scene.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly crash.

Police have not shared information on the suspect's vehicle.