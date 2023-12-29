Driver sought in Delaware road rage shooting that targeted car with infant passenger: police

article

A Philadelphia man is wanted for a suspected road rage shooting on a Delaware highway that police say targeted a car with an infant passenger.

Nasir Simmons, 21, is accused of firing several times from inside a burgundy vehicle at another car on I-495 near Wilmington Thursday morning.

Investigators said the 32-year-old driver of a red Honda Accord had a 2-month-old passenger inside the vehicle during the shooting.

The victim pulled onto the shoulder of the highway after the shooting, and the suspect continued northbound on I-495.

Neither the man nor the infant were injured in the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nasir Simmons is asked to contact Delaware State Police.