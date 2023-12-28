Car with 2-month-old inside hit by gunfire on I-495 in road rage incident: police

article

A man was driving on I-495 with a baby in the backseat when they became victims of a tragic road rage-fueled shooting, police say.

Delaware State Police are investigating the incident that occurred Thursday morning on I-495 in Wilmington.

At around 9:19 a.m., troopers responded to I-495 northbound, south of Philadelphia Pike, for a report of a road rage shooting.

The investigation revealed a 32-year-old man and a 2-month-old baby were both inside of a red Honda Accord traveling on I-495 northbound when the car was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire by an unknown suspect traveling in a burgundy passenger vehicle.

The two victims inside the red Honda were not injured, according to officials.

They say there is no additional suspect or suspect vehicle information available at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective H. Carroll by calling 302-365-8467. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.