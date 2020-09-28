Expand / Collapse search

Driver sought in fatal Cheltenham Township hit-and-run

Montgomery County
Philadelphia police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Cheltenham Township. FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney reports.

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run.

The incident occurred Sunday night, just before 8:15, in Cheltenham Township near Cheltenham Avenue and Ogontz Avenue.

According to police, the driver of a white SUV hit a female pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Philadelphia resident Shanna Hurdle, and then left the scene.

Police are looking for the driver of a white SUV they say fled the scene after fatally striking and killing a female pedestrian in Cheltenham Township.

Paramedics treated Ms Hurdle at the scene, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities say they are looking for a white 2020 GMC Acadia with noticeable front-end and hood damage.

The driver was last seen driving on Upsall Street in Philadelphia.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact police.

