Driver wanted for Philadelphia hit-and-run that left man in 'extremely critical condition': police

Authorities shared photos of one of the vehicles involved in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia that left a man suffering from severe head trauma.

The victim, who police have listed as a John Doe, was stuck while walking across the 2000 block of Washington Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

Police say the impact of the crash caused them man to land on another vehicle. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in "extremely critical condition."

Investigators found Infinity car parts at the scene of the crash, leading police to suspect that one or both vehicles involved in the crash are Infinitys.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police immediately.