2 drivers sought when man suffers critical injuries in Point Breeze hit-and-run: officials

A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle and landed on another vehicle in Point Breeze.

The incident unfolded late Saturday night, just before midnight, on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood, according to authorities.

A man, who police are working to identify, was crossing Washington Avenue in the middle of the block when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Washington.

The force of the blow caused the man to land on another vehicle.

Medics rushed the man to Jefferson Hospital, where he is listed as extremely critical condition, suffering with severe head trauma.

The two drivers both fled the scene. Police believe that one or both of the vehicles driven were an unknown model of Infiniti, as Infiniti car parts were found in the street. Police are working to determine if the parts belong to the vehicle that hit the man, or the vehicle the man landed on, or both.

An active investigation is underway as police pursue leads to identify the two drivers.

