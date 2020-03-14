Drivers in Delaware Valley and nationwide see gas prices plunge amid outbreak

article

Drivers in New Jersey and across the nation are seeing plummeting gas prices amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and and "the ongoing crude price war."

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.39, down six cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average gas price Friday was $2.30, down 10 cents from a week ago.

A year ago, motorists were paying $2.51 a gallon.