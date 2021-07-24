Expand / Collapse search

Drivers in New Jersey not seeing much relief from high gas prices

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

An undated file photo of a gas pump.

TRENTON, N.J. - Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation aren’t seeing much relief from high gas prices, and analysts say they shouldn’t expect prices below $3 a gallon for the rest of the summer. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, unchanged from a week ago. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.15, down a penny from last week. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 