Drivers in New Jersey not seeing much relief from high gas prices
article
TRENTON, N.J. - Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation aren’t seeing much relief from high gas prices, and analysts say they shouldn’t expect prices below $3 a gallon for the rest of the summer.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, unchanged from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.15, down a penny from last week.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement