Drivers in New Jersey not seeing much relief from high gas prices

article

Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation aren’t seeing much relief from high gas prices, and analysts say they shouldn’t expect prices below $3 a gallon for the rest of the summer.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, unchanged from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.15, down a penny from last week.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter