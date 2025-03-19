Philly drumline aims to keep youth away from violence through music and movement

The Brief A drumline in the Tioga section of the city gives youth an outlet for anger which could lead to violence. Tony Royster started Positive Movement Entertainment and changed the mission after losing a friend to gun violence. The youth will compete in semi-finals and nationals in the coming months.



There is some positive movement going on inside a church in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood.

Encouraging young people to put down guns and pick up some drums.

What we know:

The rehearsal takes place inside Resurrection Life Church, which houses Spring Garden Academy.

It is where Wednesday night practice is happening for members of Positive Movement Entertainment Drumline.

The mission is to keep kids off the streets and away from violence.

What they're saying:

35-year-old Tony Royster is the director and founder of PME Drumline.

"I'm very happy and thankful that I'm able to inspire the youth," he said.

Royster started his first drill team in 2011. He grew up in public housing hearing a drill team behind his building.

"I've been in about 10 or 11 drill teams and I decided to start my own," he said.

"Then, in 2014, I met this lady who had like 45 youth girls. They were stepping and looking for a drumline," said Royster.

They teamed up to form PME Drumline which is more than music and movement.

"The drums like saved my life. Living in the projects it is a whole lot of things negativity, but it is a lot of good stuff and drill team was one of the good things," recalled Royster who says he shifted his focus to the drumline after losing a close friend to gun violence.

"So around 2013, 2014 we started promoting putting down the guns and picking up some drums," said Royster.

The drumline also consists of drill girls.

"We get to have fun together and when we travel to different states for competitions," said 12-year-old Hannah Williams.

"Drumming helps with anger, drilling helps with anger. Just banging and just stomping it out, drumming out, banging on some drums instead of bringing guns into it," said Nyla Seawright who is 11 years old and a drumline.

The youth also take a pledge that they will literally drum to a different beat when it comes to violence.

"What do we do? We strive to keep positive vibes to decrease negative reactions. To bring unity to our community," the ground chanted.

What's next:

The group will head to New York in about a month for a semi-final competition. After that it is national in June in Ohio.